Erdogan announces readiness to host Russia-Ukraine talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that he was ready to implement any initiatives aimed for peace deal between Moscow and Kiev, Turkey’s presidential Directorate of Communications said.

The call addressed the bilateral relations between Turkey and France, as well as the latest regional and global developments, particularly the Russia-Ukraine peace process and the current situation in Gaza.

"Drawing attention to Turkey’s ongoing efforts for the termination of the Ukraine-Russia war with a just peace, President Erdogan said that he is closely following the talks in Alaska and Washington, DC. President Erdogan stated that Turkey stands ready to host every initiative concerning the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia," the statement reads.

On Gaza, Erdoğan said Türkiye is working to secure a ceasefire in the face of a “major humanitarian tragedy,” the Turkish presidential press office noted.