Israel and Syria to sign security deal in September - report

Israel and Syria may sign a 'security agreement' in September, the Arab media reported.

According to the report, Israel and Syria will sign the 'security agreement', mediated by Washington, on September 25 with the aim of “reducing tensions” between the two sides.

"Syria’s recent appointment of a new representative to the United Nations may indicate that the meeting will take place on the sidelines of the General Assembly," the report reads.

However, a comprehensive peace deal between the two sides is not expected "in the near future," the report said.

The expected agreement comes as Syria's foreign minister Asaad al-Shibani held a meeting with an Israeli delegation in Paris this week to discuss de-escalation and the situation in Sweida province.