Putin and Pezeshkian discuss Ukraine and Caucasus

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin press service said.

Putin briefed his Iranian counterpart on the outcome of his meeting with U.S. leader Donald Trump in Anchorage.

"Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his support for the diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis," the statement reads.

The presidents also discussed a number of pressing bilateral matters, notably in the energy and transport sectors.

Putin and Pezeshkian addressed the situation surrounding Iran's nuclear programme as well as the developments in the region of South Caucasus as well.

The sides confirmed their willingness to further strengthen the cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in various areas and agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the upcoming SCO summit to be held in China.