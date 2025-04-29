Vestnik Kavkaza

More than 20 people injured in bus accident in southern Iran

22 people were hospitalized following the accident in southern Iran, which occurred close to the city of Sadr.

"The accident occurred this morning, and emergency crews with five ambulances were sent to the scene and initial medical measures were taken for the victims",

IRNA said.

It is reported that the bus driver suddenly lost control, and the vehicle ended up in a ditch. 22 people were hospitalized.

 

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident, with law enforcement working to determine the exact causes.

