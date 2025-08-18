Iran ready to return to indirect talks with US on nuclear deal

Iran is prepared to restart indirect discussions with the United States regarding its nuclear program if assured against military action, as reported by Asharq Al Awsat.

"We are ready to hold indirect talks with the USA if the Americans assure us that they will not start any military action during these talks. We must receive guarantees that these will be honest and fair talks",

Araghchi said.

The USA conducted airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22 under Operation Midnight Hammer.