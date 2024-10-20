Vestnik Kavkaza

Dagestan to open record number of renovated schools

Dagestan to open record number of renovated schools
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov reported that 374 schools and kindergartens underwent major renovations, with facilities equipped using modern technology and necessary resources.

"I always say: our children are the most talented and deserve the best. Therefore,Every municipal visit includes directives for constructing or renovating educational facilities. A plan for the coming years has already been outlined: projects and documents necessary for their high-quality implementation are being prepared, which guarantees further progress in the education system",

Sergey Melikov said.

The official also noted an increase in the number of built educational facilities: fourteen schools and two kindergartens will open in the republic in the new academic year.

160 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.