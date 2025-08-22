Chinese Foreign Ministry reports on development of stable strategic ties with Russia

Stable strategic ties have been established between China and Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Ma Zhaoxu reported.

"In today's turbulent and changing world, Chinese-Russian relations are the most stable, mature and strategically significant ties maintained between major powers",

the Deputy Minister reported.

He added that Beijing and Moscow will continue to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership and make an even greater contribution to the progress of mankind.

Deputy Minister Ma Zhaoxu also highlighted China's active efforts to strengthen foundational ties between leading powers.