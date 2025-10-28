Gazprom and SOCAR CEOs meet in St. Petersburg

On Wednesday, October 29, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and President of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR Rovshan Najaf held a meeting in St. Petersburg.

The meeting was officially confirmed through a statement published on Gazprom's corporate website.

Both parties discussed potential areas for bilateral cooperation.

Earlier this month, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan reported that, Russia is among the top three exporters and importers in the country's foreign trade turnover based on the results of the first eight months of this year.