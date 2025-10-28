Vestnik Kavkaza

Qatari Foreign Ministry: Hamas and Israel ready to observe ceasefire

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stated that Hamas and Israel are ready to work toward maintaining the truce.

"Both sides recognize the necessity of observing the ceasefire and adhering to the agreement",

Al Thani affirmed.

According to the minister, Doha remains in contact with Israeli and Palestinian representatives to support regional de-escalation efforts.

 

The announcement follows yesterday's escalation after an attack on IDF positions in Rafah. The Palestinian movement denied any involvement in the incident.

