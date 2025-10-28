Ilham Aliyev signs law on joining Azerbaijan to Rotterdam Convention

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the Law on joining Azerbaijan to the Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent Procedure for Certain Hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides in International Trade on October 29.

Under the law, Azerbaijan "shall accede to the Rotterdam Convention, signed in the city of Rotterdam on September 10, 1998, concerning the prior informed consent procedure for certain hazardous chemicals and pesticides in international trade".

The Rotterdam Convention is a multilateral treaty to promote shared responsibilities in relation to importation of hazardous chemicals.

The convention promotes open exchange of information and calls on exporters of hazardous chemicals to use proper labeling, include directions on safe handling, and inform purchasers of any known restrictions or bans.

Signatory nations can decide whether to allow or ban the importation of chemicals listed in the treaty, and exporting countries are obliged to make sure that producers within their jurisdiction comply.