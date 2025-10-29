Iran to launch up to 10 satellites per month

An Iranian private aerospace company has announced an ambitious plan to launch a 200-satellite constellation in three years, with the goal of performing more than 10 launches per month for remote sensing and IoT missions.

SpaceOmid CEO Hossein Shahrabi outlined the plan, stating that experience from previous missions will be used to develop a new generation of multi-purpose satellites, Tasnim reported.

The CEO pointed to a fundamental migration of the space industry from the public to the private sector.

The company is pursuing an international strategy, seeking partnerships within BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union to form “a very large market.”

“A constellation cannot be designed solely for the Iranian market; such thinking is fundamentally flawed. Every constellation must be planned for the international market,” Shahrabi said.

Iran plans landmark satellite launches this year - Kowsar, Zafar, and Paya - forming a strategic constellation to enhance earth observation, precision agriculture and environmental monitoring.

The SpaceOmid CEO added that this involves collaborating with both domestic and international launch providers to facilitate the high-frequency launch schedule.