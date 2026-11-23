The 10th International Banking Forum 2026 (IBF 2026) opened in Baku on November 24, bringing together participants to discuss the future of banking across Turkic states. Key topics include digital transformation, artificial intelligence in financial services, payment system development, fintech, alternative financing mechanisms and sustainable finance.

According to AZERTAC, discussions will focus on emerging trends such as the integration of AI into banking operations and supervisory processes, open banking and data transmission, instant and cross-border payments, cyber-resilience and fraud risk management, and the promotion of sustainable, inclusive finance for the general public and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The forum will also feature seminars, webinars and competitions designed to foster mutual understanding among participants and contribute to dynamic cooperation.

Over the past decade, the forum has become a flagship event in Baku's business and economic calendar. It is the only specialised financial and banking event in Azerbaijan that brings together the leadership of all local banks alongside representatives of international financial institutions operating in the country and across the region.

The forum is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the Central Bank, the Council of Banks Associations of Turkic States, the banking associations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye, the Kazakhstan Association of Financiers, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and other partner organisations.