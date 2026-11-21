Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. President Donald Trump announced the official launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project on Monday.

"It is a great honour to announce the launch of the TRIPP project and the practical phase of regional unblocking, jointly implemented by the governments of Armenia and the United States. This is a historic event in Armenia's modern history. We are launching the largest economic programme in Armenia since independence," Pashinyan said.

He noted that, in addition to ensuring peace, the TRIPP project would be of exceptional importance for Armenia's economic development, significantly contribute to expanding the country's access to foreign markets, improving its business environment and attracting investment.

For his part, Trump congratulated the Armenian PM on the launch of the project, noting that the U.S.-Armenia partnership under TRIPP would create new trade routes for goods and energy flows.

The U.S. leader also invited Pashinyan to visit the United States in 2027.