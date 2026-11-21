Two supertankers exploded after striking naval mines in east of the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, the Iranian Army's Navy reported.

The supertankers “suffered explosions and were brought to a halt” after striking naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz, IRGC Navy said, according to the Fars news agency.

The IRGC Navy’s public relations office cited two locations, north of Ghanam Island and east of the Strait of Hormuz, without specifying where each vessel struck a mine.

The force claimed the tankers had been sailing on “unauthorized routes” and had failed to follow its navigation instructions. The statement provided no vessel names, casualty figures or details on the extent of the damage.

The IRGC Navy claimed the strait was “fully under the control and surveillance” of its forces. It urged shipowners and captains to heed its instructions and avoid routes it had declared unauthorized.