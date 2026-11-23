US Vice President J.D. Vance met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House to discuss efforts to resume dialogue between Washington and Tehran, Axios reports, citing sources.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the Qatari prime minister, with the State Department press service describing the talks as "the eighth round of strategic dialogue between the United States and Qatar on bilateral issues in the areas of economics and security".

US President Donald Trump said the day before that negotiations through intermediaries were continuing between Washington and Tehran, adding that the United States may strike Iran again after the New Year if no agreements with the Islamic Republic are reached