Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with ambassadors of EU member states accredited to Armenia in Yerevan on November 23, the Armenian government's press service reported.

Talks covered the development of Armenia-EU relations, including visa liberalisation and diversification of the Armenian economy.

Pashinyan also touched on the draft of the republic's new constitution.

The parties discussed prospects for regional cooperation opening up as a result of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the start of the practical stage of the TRIPP project.