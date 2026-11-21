U.S. President Donald Trump says Iran has been emboldened by the Democratic Party’s sweeping victories in the midterm elections earlier this month.

According to him, Iran had grown “more aggressive” following the November 3 midterm elections, while reiterating his prediction that a Democratic victory would trigger a significant decline in the stock markets.

Trump said he had made two predictions ahead of the elections, claiming that both had materialized.

He said he had warned that "if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have," and that Iran "will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred."

The U.S. leader claimed that Iran had "launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year," adding that "they've all been knocked down, and done no damage."