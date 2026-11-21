Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered an address to the nation after the draft of the proposed new Constitution was published on Monday.

"After the adoption of the new Constitution, we will not only sign and ratify a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, but will also have institutional, lasting and irreversible peace," Pashinyan said.

He said that Article 8 of the draft of the new Constitution stipulates that the purpose of the foreign policy of Armenia is to ensure peace.

"It is indeed a renunciation of the logic of the August 23, 1990 Declaration of Independence, that is, the logic of conflict," Pashinyan said.

The PM noted that if the people vote against the Constitution and the new Constitution is not adopted, he will resign and step down as Prime Minister.