Reported attacks on shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz are at the highest levels since the Iran war began, maritime data shows, as Tehran seeks to re-exert its control over the critical waterway amid falling oil prices, CNN reported.

In October, the number of attacks reported to the UKMTO exceeded 30 for the first time since the U.S.-Iran war began in late February.

As of Sunday, at least 22 attacks were reported in November, the second highest figure since the war began, according UKMTO data. The reporting area covers the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

As attacks on ships in the strategic waterway have stepped up in recent months, many are believed to have switched off their commercial tracking devices to avoid detection. In a report released in mid October the organization said it was “struggling to accurately report true number of attacks with majority of vessels attacked refusing to report to UKMTO.”

Before October, the number of reported attacks in the region averaged around 10 per month. Numbers vary, but data from the International Maritime Organization also points to October as having the highest number of confirmed incidents so far this year.

As global oil prices fall and the Iran’s domestic crude revenues come under increasing strain, Tehran has been stepping up attacks, with experts saying the country is losing its leverage over the waterway and could escalate attacks further in an attempt to force concessions from Washington.