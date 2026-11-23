A record 108 million barrels of oil were transported through the Strait of Hormuz in a single week, the highest figure since the US conflict with Iran began, a US administration representative said, according to Al Hadath TV.

"Over the past week, a record volume of oil from the Persian Gulf countries was transported through the Strait of Hormuz under the control of American forces stationed in the region",

the US administration reported.

The 108 million barrels mark the first time such figures have been recorded since February 28, when the war between the United States and Israel against Iran began.

The official also said Washington is "working to prevent the delivery of advanced components to Iran via land routes", adding that the Islamic Republic will not be able to overcome the US blockade.

It should be noted that, according to the IRGC reports, three oil tankers were blown up in the strait over the past few hours, and the air support from the USA did not save them.