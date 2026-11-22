Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has issued a decree recalling ambassadors from 13 countries, the presidential press office reported.

According to documents posted on the President's website on November 23, the recalled envoys include the ambassadors to Bulgaria and North Macedonia; Greece and Albania; Argentina, Chile and Peru; Canada, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica; Israel; and the Netherlands, who also served as Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The head of Armenia's mission to NATO has also been recalled.