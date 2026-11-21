IDF Military Intelligence officials warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a meeting last week that an Israeli attack on Iran, which Netanyahu is reportedly contemplating, could trigger a wider regional conflict, Channel 12 reports.

The warning came during a closed-door meeting last week between Netanyahu and senior defense officials, as Israel weighs its military options against Iran.

Military intelligence warned that an Israeli strike could ignite "multiple fronts," involving Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, contradicting expectations by Netanyahu and Israel's intelligence agency Mossad that the operation could be limited to three to five days.