Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump did not discuss the appointment of an ambassador to Washington during their talks in China, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, such details were not discussed. [It was] a more conceptual discussion," Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov also said that there have been no ambassadors to the UK and France for more than two months, and, since Russia has no relations with these countries, it has no need to rush, Vedomosti reported.

Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Alexander Darchiyev, who held this position since March 2025, died on November 11 in Moscow from a chronic illness at the age of 66.