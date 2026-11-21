Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has stressed that Iran has achieved military deterrence against its adversaries, warning that ending the country's "no war, no peace" situation requires practical measures rather than political disputes.

A coordination meeting of the Iranian Parliament was held on Saturday, attended by members of the Parliament's Presiding Board, heads of specialized parliamentary commissions, and the heads of the Parliament Research Center and the Supreme Audit Court.

During the meeting, the heads of parliamentary commissions presented their views and proposals on the country's most pressing economic, livelihood and defense-related issues.

Referring to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's emphasis on the need to end the "no war, no peace" situation, the Iranian Parliament Speaker said that addressing the current circumstances required more than conventional political debates.

"In dealing with this situation, we must not limit ourselves to clichéd discussions and political rhetoric. Accusing one another of warmongering or capitulation is not the way to end these circumstances. The country needs clear decisions and a practical approach," Ghalibaf said.

The speaker stressed that confronting this strategy required national unity, cohesion and sustainable deterrence.