Iranian courts have ruled that the USA must pay the Islamic Republic a total of $290 billion in compensation.

Hassan Abdolianpour, head of the Centre for Lawyers, Official Experts and Consultants of the Iranian Judiciary, announced the figure, explaining that Iran has detained several American ships to help partially obtain the money.

According to Abdolianpour, the Iranian authorities will strive for full compliance with all relevant court decisions.

Tehran has also filed lawsuits against Jordan and other Arab countries, seeking compensation for the use of their territories for US military strikes against Iran.