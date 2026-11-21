According to the Iranian state broadcasting organization, Iranian tankers did not head out to sea to breach a US naval blockade, and no such operation was ever planned.

"Contrary to a wave of reports in recent days, no convoy of Iranian tankers has set out to break an American naval blockade; in fact, no such operation—in this form or at this time – was ever conducted",

the statement reads.

The claims originated from a misreading of vessel-tracking data and were amplified by speculation that spread through the media.

The broadcaster stressed that Tehran uses a range of methods to counter the blockade and is under no obligation to disclose them, so dismissing the rumours does not mean those efforts have failed or been abandoned.