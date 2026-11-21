Construction of an airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) is expected to be completed by mid-2027, Chairman of the Board of the AFEZ Authority Valeh Alasgarov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy business forum in Baku.

He noted that an agreement had been reached with local cargo carrier Silk Way Airlines to establish an airport within the AFEZ and develop the necessary logistics infrastructure around it.

"To implement this project, the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority has allocated 750 hectares of land. Construction of the airport will be completed no later than mid-2027, and the airport will open for international cargo transportation next year," Alasgarov said.

The chairman added that the airport's initial annual cargo handling capacity would stand at 500,000 tonnes. This figure is expected to be gradually increased to nearly 2 million tonnes in the future.