Rail cargo transportation in Georgia rose 16.8% in the third quarter to 4.1 million tonnes, according to the country's National Statistics Service.

The growth was driven mainly by transit cargo, which accounted for more than 62% of total rail freight in July–September. Import and export shipments made up about 32%, of which 77.9% was imports, while domestic rail freight accounted for 5.7%.

Russia (22.2%) and Azerbaijan (22.1%) were the main senders of cargo to Georgia during the quarter.

Coke and refined petroleum products made up almost half (47.3%) of rail imports.