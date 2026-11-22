Azerbaijan's maritime transport handled 7.5 million tonnes of cargo in January–October 2026, down 2.9% year-on-year, according to the State Statistics Committee.

Oil cargo accounted for 40.5% of total shipments, most of it shipped by tankers of the Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), with the remainder made up of general and container cargo transiting from China and Central Asia.

Seaports processed 10.98 million tonnes of cargo during the period, with 199,100 tonnes remaining in port as of November 1, 2026.