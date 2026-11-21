U.S. President Donald Trump is leaning toward resuming strikes against Iran after the New Year if no agreement is reached with Tehran to end the conflict, Fox News reported after an interview with the U.S. leader.

In exclusive comments to Fox News, he accused Iranian negotiators of stalling while continuing to escalate hostilities following the U.S. elections.

The U.S. president said he is inclined to resume strikes against Iran after the New Year if no deal is reached.

The remarks come as the U.S. maintains a naval blockade of Iranian ports amid broader conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, and as Trump predicted that tit-for-tat strikes will continue between American and Iranian forces.