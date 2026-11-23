Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and Chief Negotiator for COP29, shared a message on social media congratulating Türkiye on the event's successful execution.

"Congratulations to brotherly Türkiye on the excellent organization of COP31",

Yalchin Rafiyev wrote.

The diplomat expressed Baku's deep gratitude to Ankara for its exceptional hospitality and "remarkable leadership".

Rafiyev noted that climate negotiations, given their inherent complexity, do not always end in consensus, but the very effort to reach agreement commands great respect.

He added that Baku looks forward to working closely with Ethiopia, which will host COP32.