Italy and Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on critical raw materials, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku on Monday.

According to him, a memorandum of understanding on joint cooperation with third countries in the critical raw materials sector is expected to be signed today on the sidelines of the forum.

"The memorandum envisages identifying joint projects in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Africa, as well as integrating raw materials into Italy's and Europe's industrial supply chains by leveraging Azerbaijan's regional logistics capabilities, including the Middle Corridor," Jabbarov said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Antonio Tajani said Azerbaijan and Italy intend to expand cooperation in critical raw materials, including through the establishment of joint ventures to implement projects in Africa and other regions of the world.

Seven documents have been signed between government agencies, institutions, and companies of Azerbaijan and Italy on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.