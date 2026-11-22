Flydubai is set to resume flights to Israel in early December following a two-month suspension prompted by an onboard incident on September 30, according to Israel's Channel 12.

A meeting was held at the Israeli Ministry of Transport today to discuss the airline's return, with the number of flights not expected to reach previous levels and set to total 42 per week, the channel reported.

On September 30, a Flydubai aircraft en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport after the co-pilot attacked the captain, leaving both injured.