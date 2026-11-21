As of November 22, the visa requirement has been abolished for citizens of Azerbaijan and Jordan holding ordinary passports, according to the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

The measure is aimed at facilitating travel for citizens, strengthening cooperation between the two countries, and promoting tourism development.

Under the new rules, citizens of both countries holding valid ordinary passports may enter, exit and transit through the territory of the other country without a visa. They may stay in the respective country for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

It should be noted that foreign nationals staying temporarily in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days are required to register at their place of stay in accordance with the requirements of the Migration Code.