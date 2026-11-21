U.S. House Democrats have secured their best general election result in decades, winning at least 258 seats in an election sweep unseen since 1992, The Associated Press reported.

Democrats have gained 44 House seats so far, four more than the 40 they picked up in President Donald Trump's first midterm in 2018. Republicans will have at least 173 seats in the minority.

The milestone in the 435-member House sets up divided government, with the Senate also in Democratic hands and with a Republican president in the White House.

Emboldened Democrats are preparing a 100-day agenda to address high costs of living while also confronting Trump with a vast oversight agenda for the remainder of his second term in office.

The Democrats' majority will be bigger than any the party has seen in elections since Bill Clinton was first elected president in 1992 (258) or the election of Barack Obama in 2008 (257), yet not quite the high-water mark of the Franklin D. Roosevelt-era, which saw House Democratic majorities swell past 300.

Republicans saw their number of House seats fall to one of the lowest tallies in decades. They're far from the end of the Obama administration, when the House Republicans won 247 seats in the 2014 election and the rise of Newt Gingrich when they won 230 seats in 1994.