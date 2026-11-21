The energy ministers of Azerbaijan, Romania and Hungary will meet to discuss implementation of the Green Corridor, with Georgian Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili representing Tbilisi.

The ministerial meeting on the Green Energy Corridor will be held in Romania, where the parties will discuss further actions within the project framework.

Participants will review the project's progress as well as issues related to the technical and economic aspects of the energy highway.

The agreement on laying the cable that will carry electricity from Georgia to Europe was signed by the authorities of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Romania and Hungary in December 2022.