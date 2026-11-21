Iran’s Majles (unicameral parliament) is ready to pass a bill on the country’s withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as soon as the Islamic Republic makes such a decision, the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Chairman Ebrahim Azizi said.

"As soon as the Islamic [Republic of] Iran - for this [must be] a state-level decision - makes such a conclusion, the Majles will be ready to provide the necessary legal framework for this move, using urgent legislative procedures," Azizi said.

According to the lawmaker, bills on the country’s NPT withdrawal have already been drafted by legislators and registered in the Iranian Parliament’s legislative system and parliamentarians have the necessary resolute will to greenlight them.