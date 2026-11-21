This morning, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has published the draft of the Republic of Armenia's new Constitution on his social media account, sharing a link to a specially created website https://yourconstitution.am/.

Notably, the preamble to the proposed new Constitution contains no reference to Armenia's Declaration of Independence, which contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan

The preamble of the current Armenian Constitution reads as follows:

“The Armenian people - recognising as a basis the fundamental principles of the Armenian statehood and the pan-national aspirations enshrined in the Declaration on the Independence of Armenia, having fulfilled the sacred behest of its freedom-loving ancestors for the restoration of the sovereign state, committed to the strengthening and prosperity of the fatherland, with a view to ensuring the freedom of generations, general well-being and civic solidarity, assuring the faithfulness to universal values - hereby adopt the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia.”

The draft of the new Constitution proposed by Nikol Pashinyan’s government under the “Real Armenia” political program presents the preamble as follows:

“We, the people of the Republic of Armenia, for the sake of the continuity and development of our statehood, guided by the mission of building an independent, peaceful, secure and prosperous state within our internationally recognized territory and our commitment to passing that state on from generation to generation, adopt the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia. The Constitution is our collective agreement on the fundamental principles of the domestic and foreign relations of the Republic of Armenia.”

The removal of the reference to the illegitimate Declaration of Independence of Armenia from the republic’s Constitution opens the way for the Armenian state to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as soon as possible, since the two legally binding documents will no longer create a conflict (the initialed draft peace treaty contains a clause renouncing territorial claims).

So far this is only a draft of the new Constitution - the fundamental law must be adopted by Armenian citizens voting for it in a constitutional referendum. The ruling Civil Contract party is not yet able to organize a constitutional referendum, since the relevant law requires at least 70 votes in parliament, while the Civil Contract party has only 64. In this connection, Pashinyan’s government is now seriously considering a scenario of snap parliamentary elections in order to obtain at least 70 seats in the National Assembly.

Other conceptual changes in the preamble of the Armenian Constitution must also be noted. Whereas the current fundamental law names the entire Armenian people as its source - that is, not only the citizens of Armenia but all Armenian communities in other states - Pashinyan’s government logically proposes to limit the source to the people of the Republic of Armenia. This also eliminates the nationalist aspect of the current Constitution: its source becomes all holders of Armenian passports regardless of their ethnicity, rather than Armenians alone.

Also struck from the preamble is the reference to fulfilling the “sacred behest of its freedom-loving ancestors,” which corresponds to the “Real Armenia” political program, according to which the modern Armenian state renounces any narratives of “historical Armenia” that violate its national interests - above all, nationalist ideas of enmity with Azerbaijan and Turkey. Instead, the citizens of Armenia are invited to take upon themselves the mission of building a peaceful and secure state on - as specifically stipulated in the new preamble - internationally recognized territory.