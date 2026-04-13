ANAMA employee killed by mine explosion in Fizuli district

Today, an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Mughan Matili, born in 1995, died as a result of a mine incident in the liberated Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli village, Fuzuli district, a source in ANAMA said.

According to the source, he was performing his official duties when an anti-tank mine exploded.

Earlier, ANAMA's Chief of Staff Rauf Huseynov said at the event titled "Safe Future for the Sake of the Great Return" that over the past 30 years, more than 3,500 Azerbaijanis have become mine victims.

According to him, as a result of 259 mine explosions that occurred from November 2020 to date, 72 people lost their lives, 349 sustained injuries of varying degrees.