Amulsar gold mine launched in Armenia

The Amulsar gold mine has begun operation in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced, calling the project important for the country's investment attractiveness.

"The fate of this investment project will be very significant in bringing in new investment projects of this kind. And I think that in this regard, we can state that we have achieved success",

Pashinyan said.

He noted the decision to launch the mine was made only after environmental safety issues were resolved, saying the facility poses no risks to the region.

"I want to remind you that there were even signals and fears about the poisoning of Lake Sevan. Today we are confident that all these risks do not exist",

Pashinyan said.

The Amulsar mine, near Jermuk, is Armenia's second largest by pure gold reserves. There has been controversy surrounding the site due to environmental concerns.