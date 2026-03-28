Armenia elections: Pashinyan nominated for PM

Incumbent Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been nominated for prime minister in the June parliamentary elections by the Civil Contract party he leads.

He noted that two rounds of internal elections in the Civil Contract party have been completed, and their results have been summed up.

"I thank all of my party friends for their confidence and the honor to head the Civil Contract elections ticket and to be the candidate for prime minister of the Republic of Armenia," Pashinyan said.

Armenian parliamentary elections are scheduled for June 7. The political force that gains the parliament majority in the elections has the right to elect the prime minister.