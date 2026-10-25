Armenia returns Azerbaijani shepherd who gets lost in mountains

Azerbaijani citizen Yashar Ali oglu Kasimov, who was found in Armenia after getting lost, has been returned to Azerbaijan and handed over to the country’s authorities, the Armenian National Security Service reported.

“Yashar Ali oglu Kasimov, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who had earlier crossed into and was found on the territory of the Republic of Armenia (Tavush Province) after getting lost, was returned to the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 24 of this year and handed over to the competent authorities of Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.

The NSS earlier said that on October 19, at around 17:50, Azerbaijani citizen Yashar Ali oglu Kasimov, born in 1968 and a resident of Chatakh village in the Tovuz district, was found in Armenia’s Tavush Province. Verification measures established that he had entered Armenian territory after getting lost. The NSS said it was taking measures to ensure the repatriation of the Azerbaijani national.