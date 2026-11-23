The authorities of Dagestan plan to include Kubachi, a village regarded as one of the republic’s landmarks, whose residents have been crafting exquisite jewellery for centuries, on the list of historic settlements due to its exceptional historical and cultural value.

This legendary Dagestani village, home to generations of skilled artisans, may soon be officially classified as a historic settlement. The issue has already been included among the republic’s government top priorities.

"Dagestan Prime Minister Magomed Ramazanov has instructed officials to examine the possibility of including the village of Kubachi on the list of historic settlements. Speaking about the historical heritage of Kubachi, located in the Dakhadayevsky District, the prime minister highlighted the exceptional historical and cultural value of the settlement,”

— Dagestan government statement reads.