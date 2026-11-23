State Duma deputies approved the federal budget bill for 2027–2029 in its third reading, setting inflation of 4%, increasing the minimum wage to 28,935 rubles and setting the subsistence minimum at 20,227 rubles.

The State Duma passed the federal budget bill for 2027 and the 2028-2029 planning period in its third reading.

In 2027, government revenues will amount to 43.3 trln rubles, expenditures to 48.7 trln rubles, and the budget deficit will reach 5.4 trln rubles. Over the following two years, revenues and expenditures will continue to grow, while the deficit will remain in the range of 5.1–5.3 trln rubles. Inflation for the entire three-year period is forecast at 4%.

As part of social spending, the government will maintain the unified benefit and maternity capital programmes. Working parents with two or more children will also continue to receive an annual family payment.

In 2027, insurance pensions will be indexed in two stages: by 6.8% from February 1 and by 3.3% from April 1. The minimum wage will rise to 28,935 rubles, while the subsistence minimum per capita will increase to 20,227 rubles. It will amount to 22,047 rubles for working-age population, 19,620 rubles for children, and 17,395 rubles for pensioners.