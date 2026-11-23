Indonesia has proposed establishing a sister-city partnership between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and Indonesia's Yogyakarta, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy announced at the Indonesian Business Forum in Baku.

"We would like to establish a sister-city partnership between Yogyakarta and Shusha. Yogyakarta plays a significant role in Indonesian civilization, while Shusha serves as the cradle of Azerbaijani culture and art",

Berlian Helmy said.

Jakarta is interested in further developing cultural and educational ties and expanding cooperation between the two nations, Helmy noted, as reported by Trend.

Indonesian authorities have also expressed readiness to welcome the children of martyrs who fell for the liberation of Karabakh into Indonesian universities. The ambassador pledged to do everything possible to ensure they receive a high-quality education.