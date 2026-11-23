The Zangezur Corridor will play a major role in restoring the ancient Silk Road, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to participants of the International Caucasus Congress in Iğdır.

According to Ilham Aliyev, the project, which is an Azerbaijani initiative, will provide unimpeded connectivity between Azerbaijan's main territory and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and expand opportunities for direct overland links with Türkiye.

The president stressed the corridor would also be vital for developing transport and trade ties between nations and would help expand the potential of the Middle Corridor.

Aliyev noted that a lasting peace in the South Caucasus would turn the region into a strategically important area, driven in part by the development of international transport corridors and economic cooperation.

The President of Azerbaihan expressed confidence that congress participants would be able to discuss prospects for regional development and the revival of the Silk Road, and that the event would help strengthen peace, stability, mutual trust and sustainable development in the South Caucasus.