The European Commission has proposed excluding Georgia's Kulevi oil refinery from the EU sanctions list, as the facility has stopped using Russian oil.

The refinery has not processed Russian crude for several months, sourcing its raw materials from Kazakhstan and Libya instead. On this basis, EU member states are being asked to consider refraining from imposing sanctions on the Georgian facility.

A decision requires the unanimous consent of all EU member states. If no consensus is reached, sanctions against the Kulevi refinery will take effect on January 25, 2027.