Elizaveta Perelygina

Tourists from Russia continue to account for the largest share of arrivals in Azerbaijan: one in every four visitors to the Land of Fire comes Russia.

According to data from the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia retains its leading position in terms of the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan.

According to figures for the period from January to October this year, Russian citizens accounted for 26.6% of all tourists visiting Azerbaijan. Turkish citizens ranked second with 19.4%. Tourists from Iran (7.6%) rounded out the top three. Georgia ranked fourth with 4.9%.

It is worth noting that during the first nine months of this year, Russian citizens also accounted for the largest share of tourists in Azerbaijan, representing 27.1% of all arrivals.

Furthermore, from January to September, Russian visitors accounted for one-third of all spending by foreign visitors in the republic.

Russian visitors also stood out in their assessment of the quality of tourism services in Azerbaijan, accounting for the majority of positive reviews, at 304,100.