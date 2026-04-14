Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia to close airspace in early May

Armenia to close airspace in early May
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia will close its airspace for three days at the beginning of next month, according to a statement from the country's Civil Aviation Committee.

The measure is due to Yerevan hosting several major events, including the European Political Community summit, the Armenia-EU summit, and the Yerevan Dialogue.

The committee noted that numerous foreign delegations will be attending these events. Therefore, based on safety requirements, a ban on general aviation flights in Armenian airspace is being imposed. The ban also applies to civilian drones.

The restrictions will remain in effect from May 3 to May 5.

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