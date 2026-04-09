Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan to participate in Bridge of Peace initiative

Representatives of Armenian civil society have arrived in Azerbaijan to take part in bilateral dialogue under the "Bridge of Peace" initiative.

The Armenian delegation crossed the land border, passing through a delimited and demarcated section and completing all required border and passport control procedures.

The visit's program includes participation in a bilateral roundtable scheduled for April 10-12. Discussions will cover the current state of the peace process, the activities of "Bridge of Peace" participants in their respective countries, and the regional situation.

Special sessions will also address efforts to promote peace at the societal level and build trust in future stages of the peace process.

The previous meeting of civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia under the same initiative took place in Armenia. On that occasion, Azerbaijani experts arrived in Armenia through the delimited and demarcated sections of the land border, completing all necessary procedures. A bilateral roundtable was held in Tsaghkadzor on February 13-14, during which the Azerbaijani delegation met with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan.